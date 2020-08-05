New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 229 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility.
- A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Union County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
- A male in his 90s from Union County. The individual was a resident of Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 667.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 229 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 21,566 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 45 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 12 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 13 new cases in Curry County
- 44 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 27 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 16 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 7 new cases in Sandoval County
- 10 new cases in San Juan County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 138 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday's, there are 8,828 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.