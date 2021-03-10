New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

94 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

39 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

20 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Union County

6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 5.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 134 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 160,142 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.