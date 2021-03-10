New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 10, 2021 05:06 PM
Created: March 10, 2021 03:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 9 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 20s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,839. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 257 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 187,487 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 94 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 39 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 5 new cases in Eddy County
  • 9 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 6 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Mora County
  • 20 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 17 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 5.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 134 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 160,142 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


