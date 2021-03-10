New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 20s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,839.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 257 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 187,487 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 94 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 7 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 39 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 5 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 20 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 2 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 17 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
KOB 4 determined there was a 5.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 134 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 160,142 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.