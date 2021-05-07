New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 285 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County.

A male in his 90s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,098.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 285 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 199,333 cases.