New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 285 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County.
- A male in his 90s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,098.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 285 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 199,333 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 80 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 6 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 19 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 8 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 7 new cases in Sandoval County
- 55 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 17 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
The state reports that 145 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 184,263 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.