New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 609 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 137,226 cases.

The latest cases include:

125 new cases in Bernalillo County

34 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

74 new cases in Doña Ana County

49 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

44 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

34 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

13 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

30 new cases in Sandoval County

78 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

16 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Union County

31 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 5.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 749 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 59,506 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.