New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Tercer Cielo facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Montebello on Academy facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes San Pedro facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,316.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 609 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 137,226 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 125 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 34 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 74 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 49 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 44 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 34 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 30 new cases in Sandoval County
- 78 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 16 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 31 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 5.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 749 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 59,506 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.