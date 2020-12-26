New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Created: December 26, 2020 04:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths in Saturday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Tercer Cielo facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
  • A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Montebello on Academy facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes San Pedro facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
  • A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,316.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 609 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 137,226 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 125 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 34 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 74 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 49 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 44 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 34 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 13 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 30 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 78 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 16 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 6 new cases in Socorro County
  • 10 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 31 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 5.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 749 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 59,506 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Local restaurant owner feeds homeless on Christmas
Local restaurant owner feeds homeless on Christmas
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
A Nashville Police officer blocks the entrance to the scene of an explosion Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings and wounded three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Beloved Lovelace Hospital employee dies from COVID-19 complications
Beloved Lovelace Hospital employee dies from COVID-19 complications
New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 1,465 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 1,465 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website
New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website