New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 73 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 73 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 31, 2020 04:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

The latest deaths includes: 

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 779.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 73 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 25,352 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 17 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 8 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 4 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 8 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Sandoval County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 65 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 12,960 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


