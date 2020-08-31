New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 73 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

8 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

4 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 65 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 12,960 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.