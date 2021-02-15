New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 200 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 200 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 180,761 cases.

The latest cases include:

65 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

6 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

5 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

19 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

20 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 286 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 121,606 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.