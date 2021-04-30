New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 309 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,067.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 309 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 197,733 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 127 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 4 new cases in De Baca County
- 28 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 1 new case in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 9 new cases in McKinley County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 14 new cases in Sandoval County
- 39 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)
The state reports that 145 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 178,593 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.