New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 314 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

111 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

47 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

24 new cases in Sandoval County

14 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

13 new cases in Union County

10 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 261 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 135,608 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.