New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 732 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

173 new cases in Bernalillo County

39 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

45 new cases in Curry County

194 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

19 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

59 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

42 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 12% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 289 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 76% of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 70% of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 20,910 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.