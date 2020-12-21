New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 826 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

293 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

72 new cases in Doña Ana County

19 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

35 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in Luna County

41 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

11 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

51 new cases in Sandoval County

96 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

43 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

28 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 10.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 796 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 55,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.