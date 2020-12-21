New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 826 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cuesta Manor facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,180.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 826 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 130,808 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 293 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 27 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 10 new cases in Curry County
- 72 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 19 new cases in Eddy County
- 11 new cases in Grant County
- 35 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 9 new cases in Luna County
- 41 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 51 new cases in Sandoval County
- 96 new cases in San Juan County
- 15 new cases in San Miguel County
- 43 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 28 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 10.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 796 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 55,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.