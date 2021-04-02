New Mexico reports nation's highest COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rate in long-term care facilities

"We have instructed our facilities to link with local pharmacies in order to continue vaccination efforts. And we have also submitted a proposal, we're working with the Health Department on perhaps a pharmacy... that will go around the state, and continue vaccination for new residents coming in and for new staff who are unvaccinated coming in," Hotrum-Lopez said.

New Mexico has the highest acceptance rate in long-term care facilities in the country, according to Hotrum-Lopez.

"This was a huge and heavy lift, and we did it together," she said.

