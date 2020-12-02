New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, surpasses 100,000 total COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A second male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Lea County.
- A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,629.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,549 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 100,963 cases.
The latest case include:
- 448 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 130 new cases in Chaves County
- 18 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 32 new cases in Curry County
- 4 new cases in De Baca County
- 113 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 70 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 98 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 70 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 19 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 23 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 26 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 85 new cases in Sandoval County
- 141 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 76 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 14 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 17 new cases in Union County
- 80 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 17 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The number of positive cases in each county or by zip code is available.
KOB 4 determined there was a 12.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 940 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 34,411 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.