New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, surpasses 100,000 total COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,629.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,549 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 100,963 cases.