New Mexico reports no additional COVID-19 deaths, 81 new cases

22 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Luna County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 60 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 14,470 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.