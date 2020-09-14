New Mexico reports no additional COVID-19 deaths, 81 new cases | KOB 4
ALERT > Get help filling out the 2020 Census. Call (505)222-3232 in Albuquerque or (866)766-2404 statewide.
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports no additional COVID-19 deaths, 81 new cases

New Mexico reports no additional COVID-19 deaths, 81 new cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 14, 2020 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 823.

Advertisement

The state reported 81 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 26,842 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 9 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 5 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 15 new cases in Luna County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 60 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 14,470 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend
APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Albuquerque police investigating overnight homicide
Police ask for public's help to locate group of five siblings
Selma Craig-Bell, 10 months; Trinity Bell-Craig, 3 years; Tanylah Craig-Bell, 4 years; Ataliah Bell, 6 years
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Hundreds gather in Belen to protest governor's restrictions on churches
Advertisement


Rio Rancho Public Schools resume in-person learning
Rio Rancho Public Schools resume in-person learning
New Mexico reports no additional COVID-19 deaths, 81 new cases
New Mexico reports no additional COVID-19 deaths, 81 new cases
APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend
APD: 5 children who left father's home found safe with family friend
City of Albuquerque launches initiative to help minority-owned business
City of Albuquerque launches initiative to help minority-owned business
Navajo Nation will participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials
Navajo Nation will participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials