New Mexico reports no additional COVID-19 deaths, 81 new cases

Created: September 14, 2020 04:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 823.
The state reported 81 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 26,842 cases.
The latest cases include:
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 60 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 14,470 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
