New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 219.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 143 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 5,212 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 25 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 14 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 43 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 7 new cases in Sandoval County
- 42 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case at the ICE Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case at the ICE Torrance County Detention Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The state reports that 199 people are hospitalized, and 1,434 have recovered.