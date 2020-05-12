New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 219.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 143 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 5,212 cases.