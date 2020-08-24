New Mexico Republican leader sees quiet support for Trump | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico Republican leader sees quiet support for Trump

New Mexico Republican leader sees quiet support for Trump

The Associated Press
Created: August 24, 2020 03:40 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A half-dozen delegates from New Mexico are attending the Republican National Convention with hopes that President Donald Trump can reverse a progressive political shift at home.

State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce on Sunday said Trump is well-positioned to assemble a silent majority in New Mexico by winning over people who voted in 2016 for Libertarian former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.

Advertisement

Trump lost the 2016 vote in the state by 8 percentage points to Hillary Clinton.

Trump on Monday cast doubt on the integrity of the fall election in a surprise opening day appearance at the scaled-down convention.

Pearce expects the convention to highlight Trump’s approach to civil liberties.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Crews respond to Caja Fire west of Santa Fe
Crews respond to Caja Fire west of Santa Fe
New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart
New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart
CDC drops 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers
CDC drops 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 98 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 98 additional COVID-19 cases
Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens
Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens
Advertisement


BCSO deputy involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
BCSO deputy involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
Committee to decide on whether gun ban will go before full Albuquerque city council
Committee to decide on whether gun ban will go before full Albuquerque city council
New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19
New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19
Class-action lawsuit claims City of Albuquerque paid women less than men
Class-action lawsuit claims City of Albuquerque paid women less than men
Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok
Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok