New Mexico restaurant encourages people to buy local while trying to keep spirits up during holidays

The restaurant usually employees about 150 people. However, it's downsized to about 20 because they are only offering curbside and take-out services.

"We don't have that opportunity to put everybody back to work. So those that are in the restaurant and working their tails off. During this time, we're really trying to keep their morale up with decorations and as much as we can possibly do for our employees to keep them happy during this time," Stafford said.

Like so many small businesses, Sadie's has been adapting to the changes during the pandemic.

"Having merchandise, particularly Sadie's salsa online and in the grocery stores has been a great, great help for us particularly so that's my recommendation to anybody starting in any kind of business as far as a small business, a small restaurant, see if there's some sort of retail product that you can come up with that will keep you going through pandemics and situations like this," Stafford said.

Buying gift cards is also another way Stafford said people can support local businesses.

"It's really important to visit as many local websites as you can, support the local business, not only the restaurants, but any local business, particularly now around the holidays because there's a lot of things that you can get," Stafford said. "A lot of gifts you can get online and use gift cards to get, particularly with the locals, and I think that's really important for people to know right now. Keep the spirit up."