New Mexico resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 26, 2021 06:06 PM
Created: April 26, 2021 06:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the New Mexico Department of Health, several dozen shots were given out over the weekend.
The state expects the use of the vaccine to increase once more events are scheduled and more shipments arrive.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was briefly paused after rare cases of life-threatening blood clots were reported.
However, the FDA and CDC recommended lifting the pause on Friday-- suggesting the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.
