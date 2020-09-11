New Mexico rolls out new supplemental unemployment benefit

The Associated Press
Created: September 11, 2020 04:41 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico labor officials says they have started paying out supplemental federal unemployment benefits of $300 a week.
The Workforce Solutions Department announced Friday that it has begun processing supplemental benefits for the five-week period starting on July 26.
That is when a larger $600 weekly federal supplement expired. Recipients for the new payments must already qualify for state unemployment benefits of at least $100 a week.
They could receive up to $1,500 in a separate payment from their standard benefits.
