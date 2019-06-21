New Mexico scales back incentives to call centers | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico scales back incentives to call centers

New Mexico scales back incentives to call centers

The Associated Press
June 21, 2019 07:39 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is scaling back economic development incentives for call centers.

Advertisement

Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes on Thursday told a panel of lawmakers that jobs at call centers don't generate high enough wages in general to warrant major grants under the state's Local Economic Development Act.

At most the state will offer $1,000 per new job to offset infrastructure investments at urban offices that handle telephone calls for business customers. Recent state grants in urban areas provide about $6,000 per job created.

Keyes said that state intends to focus business incentives instead on sectors such as aerospace, film, cybersecurity, biosciences and clean energy that offer jobs requiring greater skill and higher pay.
 

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: June 21, 2019 07:39 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
Police: Serial flasher does it again
Police: Serial flasher does it again
Haze consumes parts of New Mexico
Haze consumes parts of New Mexico
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
Casting company looking to hire thousands in NM for background roles
Casting company looking to hire thousands in NM for background roles
Advertisement




Sen. Udall criticizes Pres. Trump for Iran response
Sen. Udall criticizes Pres. Trump for Iran response
Haze consumes parts of New Mexico
Haze consumes parts of New Mexico
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
New Mexico scales back incentives to call centers
New Mexico scales back incentives to call centers
Trump calls off Iranian strikes, citing likely deaths
Donald Trump