New Mexico school bus driver admits to driving intoxicated | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico school bus driver admits to driving intoxicated

New Mexico school bus driver admits to driving intoxicated

The Associated Press
March 26, 2019 05:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A school bus driver in New Mexico accused of driving while intoxicated has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Duane Aaron Skeet entered his plea at a court hearing Tuesday in Albuquerque.

Skeet faces up to three years in prison at sentencing, which hasn't been scheduled yet.

Prosecutors say Skeet, of Chichiltah, admitted to drinking alcohol before arriving for work at the Chi Chi Tah Jones Ranch School last Sept. 24.

They say Skeet was intoxicated as he drove a bus with 25 Navajo Nation children aboard ranging in age from 5 to 12.

Court records show the bus swerved on the roadway, hit an embankment, almost flipped over while making a sharp turn at a high rate of speed and nearly drove off a bridge.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 26, 2019 05:49 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New judge to decide whether young man who killed family should be freed
New judge to decide whether young man who killed family should be freed
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Advertisement




Federal budget cuts could cripple New Mexico’s ability to respond to emergencies, terror threats
Federal budget cuts could cripple New Mexico’s ability to respond to emergencies, terror threats
AG Balderas to make announcement regarding US Senate race
AG Balderas to make announcement regarding US Senate race
BSCO introduces new tool for SWAT situations
BSCO introduces new tool for SWAT situations
New Mexico school bus driver admits to driving intoxicated
New Mexico school bus driver admits to driving intoxicated
Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn
Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn