New Mexico school district adopts medical marijuana policy

The Associated Press
Updated: December 23, 2019 08:10 AM
Created: December 23, 2019 06:21 AM
FARMINGTON, N.M, (AP) - A northern New Mexico school district's board has approved a policy allowing the administration of medical marijuana to students enrolled in the state's medical marijuana program.
The policy adopted by the Aztec school district's board Tuesday brings the district into compliance with a 2019 state law.
The law mandates that districts allow students access to medically prescribed marijuana on school grounds, as long as it is not administered via smoke or vapor and not administered or possessed by the student.
A student's parent has to take the medication to school and administer it to their child.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)