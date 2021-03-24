New Mexico school district using robots to help clean schools | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico school district using robots to help clean schools

Casey Torres
Created: March 24, 2021 02:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gallup-McKinley Schools is using ultraviolet disinfectant robots to help keep classrooms clean.

"Parents are looking for safety. They’re looking for better sanitization of school and places where their students receive their education, and so we were excited to offer a higher level of cleanliness to our schools," said Mike Hyatt, superintendent of Gallup-McKinley County Schools.

Hyatt said the district tapped into federal funds to supply all schools in the district with at least one robot.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level
Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level
New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' reopening framework
New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' reopening framework
Storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
Storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 218 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 218 additional COVID-19 cases