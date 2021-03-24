New Mexico school district using robots to help clean schools

Casey Torres
March 24, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gallup-McKinley Schools is using ultraviolet disinfectant robots to help keep classrooms clean.
"Parents are looking for safety. They’re looking for better sanitization of school and places where their students receive their education, and so we were excited to offer a higher level of cleanliness to our schools," said Mike Hyatt, superintendent of Gallup-McKinley County Schools.
Hyatt said the district tapped into federal funds to supply all schools in the district with at least one robot.
