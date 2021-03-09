New Mexico school districts preparing to fully reopen

He's optimistic that the district can meet the April 5 deadline, which was set by the New Mexico Department of Education.

“They’ll be COVID-safe practices, people have to wear a mask, you still have to avoid physical contact," Elder said. "There’s rules like where the band can play, we’ll try to do social distancing to the greatest extent possible."

Rio Rancho Public Schools sent a message to parents that says the district is excited to reopen.

A date for full reentry has not been set, however, plans are in the works.

If school districts are not ready to open by April 5, the NMPED said it will "work with them to get them to that point."

Districts also have the option of reopening before April 5 if they can establish all the safety protocols.



