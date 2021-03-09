New Mexico school districts preparing to fully reopen

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the first time in nearly a year, school districts in New Mexico can bring all of their students back into the classrooms.
New Mexico Public Education Cabinet Sec. Dr. Ryan Stewart made the announcement Monday.
"It’s time to ring the bell New Mexico, and welcome our students fully back to in-person learning in our schools,” he said.
Scott Elder, interim superintendent for Albuquerque Public Schools, will present a new reentry plan to the school board Friday.
He's optimistic that the district can meet the April 5 deadline, which was set by the New Mexico Department of Education.
“They’ll be COVID-safe practices, people have to wear a mask, you still have to avoid physical contact," Elder said. "There’s rules like where the band can play, we’ll try to do social distancing to the greatest extent possible."
Rio Rancho Public Schools sent a message to parents that says the district is excited to reopen.
A date for full reentry has not been set, however, plans are in the works.
If school districts are not ready to open by April 5, the NMPED said it will "work with them to get them to that point."
Districts also have the option of reopening before April 5 if they can establish all the safety protocols.
