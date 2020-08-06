New Mexico school officially dumps Spanish conquistador name

Photo: Nathan J. Fish/Las Cruces Sun-News via AP
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A southern New Mexico school district has blocked efforts to repeal a vote to change the name of a high school named after a brutal Spanish conquistador.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Las Cruces school board did not take a vote Tuesday to annul their decision last month to drop the name of Don Juan de Oñate y Salazar from a high school.
Instead, the board voted to rename it Organ Mountain High School.
The proposal to change the name of the school comes amid a national conversation about monuments and names of institutions honoring historical figures linked to racism, slavery, and genocide.
