New Mexico seeks energy savings in state building upgrades

The Associated Press
April 17, 2019 06:47 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is pushing forward with energy-saving upgrades to its portfolio of agency buildings in the state capital.

The General Services Department that oversees more than 800 buildings across the state announced Tuesday that it plans to invest $32 million on projects to improve the energy efficiency of state buildings in Santa Fe and generate renewable electricity with photovoltaic solar panels.

Solar installations are planned on 19 buildings. The Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have dedicated $20 million to the initiative.

Permission is being sought from the New Mexico Finance Authority to borrow an additional $12 million.

The contractor hired to implement the project is guaranteeing energy-related savings of $1.1 million a year, and actual savings should be higher.

