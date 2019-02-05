New Mexico seeks riches, enrichment in outdoor recreation
The Associated Press, Joy Wang
February 05, 2019 06:22 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico lawmakers want to rev up the state's outdoor recreation economy with help from a new state promotional and planning office and a public-private trust fund to ensure youths from low-income household have access to the area's natural wonders.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday offered her endorsement as lawmakers introduced a bill to create an outdoor recreation office, adapted from similar state staffs in Utah and Colorado. The bill seeks $1.6 million in initial funding.
$100,000 is for a grant program to make sure everyone has access to the recreational activities.
The office of roughly six employees would recruit outdoor businesses to the state, assist with recreation infrastructure proposals, and promote educational initiatives and collaborative programs with Native American tribes.
The bill is backed by legislators including Rep. Angelica Rubio, who rode a bicycle across the state to attend the Legislature this year.
"Many of us who are people of color, low-income people - we have felt that same disconnect when it comes to the outdoors, when it comes to conservation and when it comes to the environment," Rubio said.
Sen. Steve Neville, R-San Juan, agreed that the outdoor recreation office would be important.
"There's certain things in this state that are non-partisan, and recreation and our economy and those kinds of things, we need to do everything we can to promote New Mexico," Neville said.
Credits
The Associated Press, Joy Wang
Updated: February 05, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 01:13 PM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.