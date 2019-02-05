New Mexico seeks riches, enrichment in outdoor recreation

The office of roughly six employees would recruit outdoor businesses to the state, assist with recreation infrastructure proposals, and promote educational initiatives and collaborative programs with Native American tribes.

The bill is backed by legislators including Rep. Angelica Rubio, who rode a bicycle across the state to attend the Legislature this year.

"Many of us who are people of color, low-income people - we have felt that same disconnect when it comes to the outdoors, when it comes to conservation and when it comes to the environment," Rubio said.

Sen. Steve Neville, R-San Juan, agreed that the outdoor recreation office would be important.

"There's certain things in this state that are non-partisan, and recreation and our economy and those kinds of things, we need to do everything we can to promote New Mexico," Neville said.