New Mexico seeks volunteers to assist senior citizens

Anyone 18 and older who can pass a criminal background check can be part of the program.

The state needs 300 volunteers.

"We talk to staff, and we talk to the administrators, and we do window visits with residents, and we advocate for your rights, and so we give you a training program we train you on, on how to do that," Hotrum-Lopez said.

Once someone is trained, they will volunteer for three hours a week.

"Not only will you assist someone in getting better care, but it's so rewarding, and please remember these people in the long-term care facility were doctors, they were lawyers, they were police officers firemen and teachers," Hotrum-Lopez said.