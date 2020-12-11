New Mexico seeks volunteers to assist senior citizens

Joy Wang
Updated: December 12, 2020 09:19 PM
Created: December 11, 2020 08:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Since the beginning of the pandemic, protecting senior citizens has been a priority for the state of New Mexico.
"I can't stress enough that the population that is in these nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities, right now, they're more vulnerable than ever," said Aging and Long-Term Services Sec. Katrina Hotrum-Lopez. "They don't have a voice. They are, they are impacted by people not wearing masks, not staying six-feet apart and not staying home."
Many of the seniors are lonelier than usual, but the state wants to make sure they are getting the social interaction they need and deserve.
"We've got the long term care ombudsman program, and if any resident or if any family member has any questions about how care is going in that facility, please contact the long term care ombudsman program, it's a volunteer-based program," Hotrum-Lopez said.
Anyone 18 and older who can pass a criminal background check can be part of the program.
The state needs 300 volunteers.
"We talk to staff, and we talk to the administrators, and we do window visits with residents, and we advocate for your rights, and so we give you a training program we train you on, on how to do that," Hotrum-Lopez said.
Once someone is trained, they will volunteer for three hours a week.
"Not only will you assist someone in getting better care, but it's so rewarding, and please remember these people in the long-term care facility were doctors, they were lawyers, they were police officers firemen and teachers," Hotrum-Lopez said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company