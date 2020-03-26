New Mexico sees major jump in unemployment claims amid virus | KOB 4
New Mexico sees major jump in unemployment claims amid virus

The Associated Press
Created: March 26, 2020 02:10 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — More than 17,000 New Mexico residents applied for unemployment benefits amid the widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The numbers released Thursday show the jump in New Mexico is more than 19 times the number of claims the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor says New Mexico saw 17,187 people apply for unemployment benefits last week compared to 869 the week before.

State Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley says the state has never seen a spike like this before. The latest numbers come as oil and gas prices continue to fall — hurting one of New Mexico's most robust industries.


