New Mexico Senate leader to wait on lawmaker's fate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico Senate leader to wait on lawmaker's fate

Coach Richard Martinez was also fired Wednesday, sources tell KOB Coach Richard Martinez was also fired Wednesday, sources tell KOB | 

The Associated Press
September 10, 2019 02:52 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico legislative leaders apparently will take a wait-and-see approach on whether embattled Democratic Sen. Richard Martinez gets to keep his post on a key Senate committee.
    
Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen tells the Albuquerque Journal that Senate leaders are waiting for a resolution in Martinez's court case.
    
Martinez has pleaded not guilty to aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving charges following a June arrest. Police say he slammed into the back of another vehicle that was stopped at a red light in Espanola.
    
Police lapel video showed Martinez responding to officers with slurred speech following the crash. He refused a breath test to determine his blood-alcohol level.
    
Martinez says he has no plans to resign, even if convicted. He's currently chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
    

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 10, 2019 02:52 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Search continues for missing Espanola girl
Search continues for missing Espanola girl
APD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
APD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
Pay it 4ward: School custodian recognized for act of heroism
Pay it 4ward: School custodian recognized for act of heroism
Emails: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on canceled Mexico flights
Emails: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on canceled Mexico flights
4 Investigates: Justice delayed for grieving mother
4 Investigates: Justice delayed for grieving mother
Advertisement



Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
APD officers get extra training to spot signs of child abuse, neglect
APD officers get extra training to spot signs of child abuse, neglect
New Mexico Senate leader to wait on lawmaker's fate
Coach Richard Martinez was also fired Wednesday, sources tell KOB
Trump ousts hawkish Bolton, dissenter on foreign policy
Trump ousts hawkish Bolton, dissenter on foreign policy
Mayor Keller bets on Lobo vs Notre Dame game with South Bend mayor
Mayor Keller bets on Lobo vs Notre Dame game with South Bend mayor