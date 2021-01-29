New Mexico Senate moving forward with agenda despite COVID cases at the Roundhouse

Senate Majority Leader Peter Worth said he's not surprised by the positive cases.

"We’ve got folks that come in from all over the state to work during the session, and we’re doing regular testing and I think that’s why we did notice as soon as it happened," he said. "That’s a good thing”



State lawmakers can’t be required to get tested. Staff and media are required to test but staff and media are.



Senate committee meetings have been held virtually so far-- with senators not required to be inside Roundhouse.

However, all senators have to be in the building for floor sessions. They can attend them virtually from their offices.

"As I’ve said all along, we need to be fluid," Wirth said. "And obviously, kind of watch what’s going on, but I think we’ve come up with a pretty good plan."

Republicans in the senate are on board with the plan.

"So far, right now, we haven’t any incidents on the floor," state Sen. Greg Baca. "We haven’t had any spread or contamination that I’ve at least been alerted about so I feel comfortable with what we're doing.”

