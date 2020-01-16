US senators from NM sworn in as impeachment trial begins

The Associated Press, KOB
Updated: January 16, 2020 09:53 PM
Created: January 16, 2020 09:52 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's senior U.S. senator says he intends to hear all the evidence at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump before making a decision.
Democratic Sen. Tom Udall was sworn in Thursday for the upcoming trial.
Udall spokesman Ned Adriance said in an email that Udall is pushing for a full and fair trial to ensure that the facts are fully uncovered.
Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich said he took an oath to "solemnly do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws."
Two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine to help him politically and obstructing Congress's probe into what happened. Udall has been a critic of Trump on a wide range of issues.
I took an oath today to solemnly do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.— Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) January 16, 2020
Every single senator needs to grapple with the gravity of this moment and take our constitutional duty as jurors seriously.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)