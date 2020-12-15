New Mexico seniors want to know when they can get the COVID-19 vaccine

The couple has been getting items delivered to their home, and they only see family from a distance.

"I don't go out to pick up anything. That's how dangerous it is for me at my age," Mund said. "To go out there, do you think I want to get out there and get next to people that are probably well but carrying the virus by themselves? They could be carriers."

The New Mexico Department of Health has not finalized a vaccination plan beyond frontline health care workers.

"As far as the older adult who is staying at home, we will have more information as we learn more about the doses available to provide information on the next phases, so the next group, as you probably know, would be long-term care facilities but as soon as we know more about the doses we're going to receive, plans are underway to decide how we'll distribute those vaccine," said New Mexico Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins.

Mund says he understands why certain groups are prioritized. He just wants to know why he and his peers aren't being mentioned more.

"If I get sick, you might as well call the funeral home," he said. "I will never make it."