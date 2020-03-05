New Mexico shifts focus to elderly in preventing COVID-19 | KOB 4
New Mexico shifts focus to elderly in preventing COVID-19

The Associated Press
Created: March 05, 2020 03:55 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say they are placing a new focus on safeguarding the state's elderly population from potential transmission of the new coronavirus.

The state has no known infections since testing began this week for people with an elevated risk of infection because of travel and other factors.

Health Department spokesman David Morgan says the first two tests for the new coronavirus were negative.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. The U.S. Health and Human Services Department has awarded an initial $500,000 to the state for enhancing testing and surveillance. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

