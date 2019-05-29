New Mexico shores up Medicaid spending rates at hospitals

The new announcement comes on the heels of a proposed $60 million annual increase in Medicaid reimbursements to physicians and clinicians.

Human Service Department spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis-Porter says reimbursements are set to increase by 18% for outpatient services and 9% for in-patient hospital stays.

