New Mexico shores up Medicaid spending rates at hospitals | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico shores up Medicaid spending rates at hospitals

New Mexico shores up Medicaid spending rates at hospitals

The Associated Press
May 29, 2019 06:59 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Public comments are being sought on a plan to increase annual Medicaid spending on reimbursements to hospitals in New Mexico by $169 million.

Advertisement

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced the increased reimbursement rates designed to shore up professional health care networks.

All told, lawmakers have arranged a quarter-billion dollar increase in annual spending on Medicaid services starting July 1. For hospitals, about $34 million of the $169 million increase will come from the state general fund, while the federal government pays the rest.

The new announcement comes on the heels of a proposed $60 million annual increase in Medicaid reimbursements to physicians and clinicians.

Human Service Department spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis-Porter says reimbursements are set to increase by 18% for outpatient services and 9% for in-patient hospital stays.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 29, 2019 06:59 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Criminal complaint: Man applies for job at ABQ restaurant, attempts to carjack employees
Criminal complaint: Man applies for job at ABQ restaurant, attempts to carjack employees
Man attacked with brick in Nob Hill
Man attacked with brick in Nob Hill
Family prays for fast recovery of man allegedly hit by stolen vehicle
Family prays for fast recovery of man allegedly hit by stolen vehicle
Report: New Mexico has some of the worst rural roads in the US
Report: New Mexico has some of the worst rural roads in the US
Albuquerque post offices still dealing with rats
Albuquerque post offices still dealing with rats
Advertisement




APS hiring teachers, nurses
APS hiring teachers, nurses
Memorial procession for Navajo lawmaker traverses state
Sen. John Pinto passed away Friday at the age of 94.
Family prays for fast recovery of man allegedly hit by stolen vehicle
Family prays for fast recovery of man allegedly hit by stolen vehicle
Census director continues tour of New Mexico
Census director continues tour of New Mexico
Man attacked with brick in Nob Hill
Man attacked with brick in Nob Hill