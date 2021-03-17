New Mexico shows progress in fight against COVID-19

Brittany Costello
Updated: March 17, 2021 05:13 PM
Created: March 17, 2021 04:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Despite New Mexico showing progress in the fight against COVID-1, the Red to Green Framework for reopening is not being changed anytime soon, according to state officials.
During a virtual update Wednesday, state leaders said it will take most of the map turning Green or Turquoise before another level is added.
"I’m really hopeful that if we continue the public health measures, vaccinations and following the guidelines by county that we are going to get there. We may get there in the next couple months. And if and when we do were working with our economic recovery council and our mayor’s council to sort of look ahead in the future about what more can we do, what businesses can we open. What can we expand further," said Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Health and Human Services Department.
New Mexico's vaccination rate continues to be the best in the country. Scrase said for every positive case of COVID-19 in the state, 73 people are being vaccinated.
People in New Mexico will either receive the two-shot vaccine from either Moderna or Pfizer or the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
"With the Johnson and Johnson one shot, it's more than 97% efficacious as far as hospitalization and death," said Dr. Tracie Collins, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health. "When we talk about first dose of Pfizer Moderna, for Pfizer, it's like 50% to 60% efficacious after the first shot and that bumps up to 94% after the second if you wait two weeks."
Vaccinations have helped New Mexico get a better handle on the virus, according to state officials. However, Scrase said he would still like the case count to come down more. The state's goal is 168 cases on 7-day-rolling average. New Mexico is currently averaging 190 cases per day.
