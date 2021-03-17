New Mexico shows progress in fight against COVID-19

People in New Mexico will either receive the two-shot vaccine from either Moderna or Pfizer or the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

"With the Johnson and Johnson one shot, it's more than 97% efficacious as far as hospitalization and death," said Dr. Tracie Collins, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health. "When we talk about first dose of Pfizer Moderna, for Pfizer, it's like 50% to 60% efficacious after the first shot and that bumps up to 94% after the second if you wait two weeks."

Vaccinations have helped New Mexico get a better handle on the virus, according to state officials. However, Scrase said he would still like the case count to come down more. The state's goal is 168 cases on 7-day-rolling average. New Mexico is currently averaging 190 cases per day.