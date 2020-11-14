New Mexico shuts tax offices, jury trials to stem pandemic | KOB 4
New Mexico shuts tax offices, jury trials to stem pandemic

The Associated Press
Created: November 14, 2020 10:30 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is putting on hold any new jury trials and closing state motor vehicle offices in response to surging coronavirus infections across the state.

The state Supreme Court on Friday postponed the start of any new civil and criminal jury trials until the end of the year. Exceptions can be approved by the chief justice.

The state’s appellate, district, metropolitan and magistrate courts will remain open while following guidelines to reduce risks of virus transmission.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered a near lock-down to stem a steady increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to the pandemic, starting Monday.

The Taxation and Revenue Department said it is closing down field offices and its motor vehicle division offices through Nov. 30.

The state is offering a grace period during the pandemic for people to renew expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, while expanding online services.


