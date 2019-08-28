New Mexico signs settlement on living conditions for inmates | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico signs settlement on living conditions for inmates

New Mexico signs settlement on living conditions for inmates

The Associated Press
August 28, 2019 05:27 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The governor of New Mexico says a preliminary agreement has been reached on living conditions for prison inmates that would resolve long-running litigation shaped by the aftermath of deadly 1980 riots at the state penitentiary.

Advertisement

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the preliminary settlement agreement in federal court aimed at ensuring that inmates are afforded constitutional protections to humane treatment.

The agreement would end the so-called Duran consent decree that established requirement for conditions within the state corrections system.

The Corrections Department has agreed to transfer hundreds of inmates among facilities to ensure adequate individual living space and to take new steps toward increasing staffing at prisons.

Lujan Grisham says the agreement gives the state flexibility in developing new policies on living conditions and relieves future litigation costs.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: August 28, 2019 05:27 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
Deputies: New Mexico man attacked another with a frying pan
Deputies: New Mexico man attacked another with a frying pan
Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday
Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday
State Police: El Llano man arrested in a fatal shooting
State Police: El Llano man arrested in a fatal shooting
Xcel to move forward with $900M wind farm in New Mexico
Xcel to move forward with $900M wind farm in New Mexico
Advertisement




Juvenile shot in SE Albuquerque
Juvenile shot in SE Albuquerque
Santa Fe City Councilor caught on camera saying people on plaza ‘stink’
Santa Fe City Councilor caught on camera saying people on plaza ‘stink’
Family of woman killed by BCSO deputies calls for use of lapel cameras
Family of woman killed by BCSO deputies calls for use of lapel cameras
Gas thief spotted on surveillance video at UNM
Gas thief spotted on surveillance video at UNM
Skilled 4 Work: CNM teaches students to fly drones
Skilled 4 Work: CNM teaches students to fly drones