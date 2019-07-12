New Mexico singer's death ruled murder-suicide

Saucedo suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Santa Fe police.

The Santa Fe Police Department said the couple was married, but had not been living together for several weeks.

The news has shaken the community.

Romero was a talented New Mexico artist who most recently shared her gift at the Las Vegas Fourth of July Fiestas.

“She’s sweet and kind and loving and, you know, it’s unreal,” said Melissa-Kate Sandoval, a friend of Ernestine’s. “It’s hard to believe that she's gone”

Romero’s family reacted to the tragedy on social media.

In a public post, they wrote, “We thank you for the thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time as we mourn the loss of our daughter and celebrate her extraordinary life."