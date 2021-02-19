New Mexico ski industry optimistic about future

"As we go into the yellow, were able to go to 33% of capacity, and if we go into the green, we can go to 50% of capacity," Brooks said.

Just like many other industries, the pandemic has dealt a blow to ski resorts. Brooks said the industry charting at about 40% to 50% of the normal $560 million dollar economic impact.

However, the industry is hopeful that it can make up some of the losses. The ski season typically runs through the end of March or early April.