New Mexico ski industry optimistic about future

Brittany Costello
Updated: February 19, 2021 06:12 PM
Created: February 19, 2021 03:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico ski resorts are hoping more winter weather and improving COVID-19 conditions will allow for a strong end to the season.
Most of the state's resorts are in counties that have yellow-level restrictions.
"Up until we went into the yellow, we could not have our eating facilities open indoors ,and now we’re able to have 25% operations indoors at some of the ski areas, some have opted not to do that," said George Brooks, executive director of Ski New Mexico.
In addition to offering indoor dining, many resorts can also have more people on the slopes.
"As we go into the yellow, were able to go to 33% of capacity, and if we go into the green, we can go to 50% of capacity," Brooks said.
Just like many other industries, the pandemic has dealt a blow to ski resorts. Brooks said the industry charting at about 40% to 50% of the normal $560 million dollar economic impact.
However, the industry is hopeful that it can make up some of the losses. The ski season typically runs through the end of March or early April.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company