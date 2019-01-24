New Mexico soldier killed during training exercise laid to rest

Ortega grew up in Okay Owingeh. He joined the Army in 2016.

He was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas before being deployed to Europe.

His death, among others during training exercises in the month of January, is still under investigation.

Ortega's platoon supervisor, Cpl. Olivia Silver, said he always had a positive attitude and a smile on his face.

??????“I know he wouldn’t want us sad, so I’m gonna take this and hopefully everyone can too and try to live their lives as Ortega did,” Cpl. Silver said.

Families and friends laid flowers on Ortega’s casket as they said their goodbyes.