New Mexico soldier killed during training exercise laid to rest

Casey Torres
January 24, 2019 06:38 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.— Private First Class Andrew Ortega was laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery Thursday.

A six-man honor guard carried the casket of the 32-year-old soldier who was killed during a training exercise in Germany on Jan. 13.

The taps played as the flag on top of his casket was folded and then given to his wife.

Ortega grew up in Okay Owingeh. He joined the Army in 2016.

 He was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas before being deployed to Europe.

 His death, among others during training exercises in the month of January, is still under investigation.

 Ortega's platoon supervisor, Cpl. Olivia Silver, said he always had a positive attitude and a smile on his face.

??????“I know he wouldn’t want us sad, so I’m gonna take this and hopefully everyone can too and try to live their lives as Ortega did,” Cpl. Silver said.

Families and friends laid flowers on Ortega’s casket as they said their goodbyes.

Casey Torres


