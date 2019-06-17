New Mexico spends less on students than the national average
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau breaks down the amount of money each state spends on students.
New Mexico increased spending on students by 1.9 percent in the 2017 fiscal year.
However, the state still spends less than the national average of $12,201 per student. New Mexico spends $9,881 per pupil,
Lawmakers tried to address the disparity during the 2019 legislative session.
The state's budget, signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, includes a 16% increase in education spending, worth $3.2 billion.
