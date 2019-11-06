New Mexico spruce begins journey to be 2019 Christmas tree | KOB 4
New Mexico spruce begins journey to be 2019 Christmas tree

The Associated Press
Created: November 06, 2019 03:28 PM

RED RIVER, N.M. (AP) - A 60-foot (18-meter) blue spruce was cut down Wednesday during a ceremony in a forested canyon in northern New Mexico, starting a 2½ -week journey that will take it to the U.S. Capitol to be this year's Christmas tree.
    
A sawyer used a chain saw to sever the trunk, which one of two cranes then jerked several feet up in the air. Then both cranes swung the tree over to a flatbed trailer at the Carson National Forest site.
    
The tree will tour New Mexico before leaving on a trip scheduled to conclude Nov. 24 at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.
    
According to the project website , stops are scheduled in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.
    
Each year a national forest is selected to share a tree with the nation.
 

