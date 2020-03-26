New Mexico starts fund to respond, recover from COVID-19

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 26, 2020 03:20 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 02:44 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday a new fund to help New Mexico respond and eventually recover from the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a news release from the governor, "The All Together NM Fund will be used to address immediate needs and offer long-term support for the recovery work that lies ahead."
Ian and Sonnet McKinnon of Intel, Pattern Energy, Blattner Energy, and Tri State Generation and Transmission Association pledged $1.1 million to start the fund.
The governor said donations to the fund will be tax-deductible. Click here to donate.
“I encourage everyone who can give to do so – individuals, businesses and all those who care deeply about our great state. We need your help in the face of this threat,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
Here's how the governor said the fund will be utilized:
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company