New Mexico starts fund to respond, recover from COVID-19 | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico starts fund to respond, recover from COVID-19

New Mexico starts fund to respond, recover from COVID-19

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 26, 2020 03:20 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 02:44 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday a new fund to help New Mexico respond and eventually recover from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertisement

According to a news release from the governor, "The All Together NM Fund will be used to address immediate needs and offer long-term support for the recovery work that lies ahead."

Ian and Sonnet McKinnon of Intel, Pattern Energy, Blattner Energy, and Tri State Generation and Transmission Association pledged $1.1 million to start the fund.

The governor said donations to the fund will be tax-deductible. Click here to donate. 

“I encourage everyone who can give to do so – individuals, businesses and all those who care deeply about our great state. We need your help in the face of this threat,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. 

Here's how the governor said the fund will be utilized:

  • First, it will address immediate needs in New Mexico communities, including: Procurement of food and medical and cleaning supplies for at-risk communities
  • Support for childcare workers who are supporting our front-line employees
  • Grants to address income insecurity among smaller businesses and employees affected by COVID-19 disruptions 
  • Later, the grant-making process will shift to address income insecurity among affected workers and businesses and to fill gaps left by the government response. 
  • Finally, when the time comes, the fund will support recovery efforts.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque
Jon 'Bones' Jones arrested for DUI in downtown Albuquerque
MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19
MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Mayor Keller pauses Albuquerque's plastic bag ban for next 30 days
Mayor Keller pauses Albuquerque's plastic bag ban for next 30 days
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce extension to school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Pelosi forecasts House OK of Senate's $2.2T virus aid plan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., heads to a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
New Mexico starts fund to respond, recover from COVID-19
New Mexico starts fund to respond, recover from COVID-19
New Mexico sees major jump in unemployment claims amid virus
New Mexico sees major jump in unemployment claims amid virus
MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19
MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19