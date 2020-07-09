New Mexico State extends suspension of athlete workouts | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico State extends suspension of athlete workouts

New Mexico State extends suspension of athlete workouts

The Associated Press
Updated: July 09, 2020 06:21 AM
Created: July 09, 2020 06:19 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State says it will continue its temporary suspension of student-athlete workouts as it waits for more COVID-19 testing results.

The college said this week the suspension will remain after six student-athletes and a sports performance staff member tested positive for the virus last week.

Advertisement

Additional tests have resulted in 135 negative cases, 20 positive cases, and seven others are still awaiting their results.

The cases affect multiple sports.

Workouts and other team activities will resume once medical personnel approves. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns on north Manzano Mountains
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns on north Manzano Mountains
Food trucks to be a part of Balloon Fiesta Drive-In experience
Food trucks to be a part of Balloon Fiesta Drive-In experience
Advertisement


As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns on north Manzano Mountains
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns on north Manzano Mountains
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park
New Mexico State extends suspension of athlete workouts
New Mexico State extends suspension of athlete workouts