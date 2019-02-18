New Mexico State eyes $14M for athletic facilities upgrades | KOB 4
New Mexico State eyes $14M for athletic facilities upgrades

The Associated Press
February 18, 2019 12:07 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State is seeking around $14 million for upgrades including improvements to its athletic facilities.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports the school hopes to get funding from lawmakers for $8 million renovations at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The planned improvements would include a brand new press box and also a new scoreboard.

New Mexico State also wants $3 million for fixes to the Pan American Center.

There is a plan to add lights at the university soccer field and baseball could one day have an indoor hitting facility.

Athletics Director Mario Moccia says recent successes of New Mexico State sports teams have shown that it is worth to invest in the university.

