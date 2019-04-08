New Mexico State Parks Division gets first female director

Tafoya said in a statement that she is excited to increase offerings for parks visitors.

Department Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst says Tafoya has a background in resource protection and programming that blends with the governor's commitment to outdoor recreation.

Tafoya has been with the parks division for more than 20 years.

She started there as the first state parks archaeologist and has managed statewide outdoor classroom programming.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)