New Mexico State Parks Division gets first female director | KOB 4
The Associated Press
April 08, 2019 11:29 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico will have its first ever female director of state parks.

The state's Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department announced Monday that Christy Tafoya has been named the director of the State Parks Division.

A woman has never held the post since State Parks was created in 1933.

Tafoya said in a statement that she is excited to increase offerings for parks visitors.

Department Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst says Tafoya has a background in resource protection and programming that blends with the governor's commitment to outdoor recreation.

Tafoya has been with the parks division for more than 20 years.

She started there as the first state parks archaeologist and has managed statewide outdoor classroom programming.

