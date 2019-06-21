New Mexico State Police: 2 Arizona residents killed in crash | KOB 4
New Mexico State Police: 2 Arizona residents killed in crash

The Associated Press
June 21, 2019 07:40 AM

MAXWELL, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say two Arizona residents have died in a car crash north of Maxwell.

They identified the victims Thursday as 81-year-old Neal Ciocchetti and 70-year-old Christine Ciocchetti, both of Scottsdale.

State Police didn't say how the two were related.

They say the SUV driven by Neal Ciocchetti left the roadway on Interstate 25 last Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons and crashed.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to State Police, alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash and seat belts appeared to have been properly utilized.

Credits

Created: June 21, 2019 07:40 AM

