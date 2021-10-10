New Mexico State Police ID 2 Arizonans killed in a car crash | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: October 10, 2021 04:29 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police have identified two Arizona residents who died in a vehicle crash on the Navajo reservation.

They say 50-year-old Michael McCraren of Tucson and 28-year-old Hannah Cornelson of Surprise were killed in the Oct. 5 head-on collision.

Police say an unidentified 27-year-old man from Surprise was driving a sports car on Navajo Route 5 when the vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason.

They say the car crashed into an SUV driven by McCraren, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Cornelson was the passenger in the sports car and later died from her injuries in a Farmington hospital.


