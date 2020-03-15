New Mexico State Police involved in fatal shooting in Taos | KOB 4
New Mexico State Police involved in fatal shooting in Taos

The Associated Press
Created: March 15, 2020 10:53 AM

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say one of their officers has been involved in a fatal shooting in Taos.

They say the incident occurred Saturday when a state police officer tried to make a traffic stop on a passenger car in Española that had a stolen license plate.

The suspect driver made a u-turn during a police chase and another police officer saw the vehicle speeding past other vehicles in a no passing zone.

Officers used a maneuver that made the vehicle crash and it came to rest on its roof.

Police say the suspect brandished a gun and officers shot the man.

The man was transported to a hospital in Taos, where he later died from his injuries.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released by police.


