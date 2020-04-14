New Mexico State Police seeking driver in fatal hit-and-run | KOB 4
New Mexico State Police seeking driver in fatal hit-and-run

The Associated Press
Created: April 14, 2020 06:23 AM

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian last weekend near Artesia. They said 39-year-old Jenio Berdoza of Roswell died in the hit-and-run Saturday night.

Berdoza was transported to a hospital in Artesia where he was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator, according to State Police.

Investigators said Berdoza apparently was walking on the roadway of U.S. Highway 82 and was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

State Police said they’re hoping there was a witness to the crash, which remains under investigation.


